RESIDENTS around the borough are preparing to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
A three-day bank holiday weekend from Saturday 6 May until Monday 8 May will mark the occasion, and Woking Council has granted 38 road closures ready for Coronation street parties.
“Street parties are a great way for communities across Woking to come together in celebration of this national moment with family, friends and neighbours,” said a council spokesperson.
“Not all street parties require a road closure. Smaller events, known as street meets, can take place without letting the council know and are often held in driveways.”
Road closures are permitted by Woking Borough Council free of charge. Organisers do need to obtain their own road closure signage at their own cost.
Cllr Saj Hussain, Mayor of Woking, said: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation Ceremony is a momentous event in our history that should be marked by community spirit that creates memories to last a lifetime.
“I’m looking forward to marking the occasion in Woking and bringing communities together to celebrate this momentous occasion.”
If you're holding a Coronation street party, remember to send pictures of your event to [email protected]
Residents can watch the pomp and ceremony of the historic event on the big screen in the comfort of Woking’s award-winning cinema, as Nova Cinema will have a live screening of the Coronation on Saturday 6 May. Doors will open at 10:30am for the ceremony due at 11am, and tickets are free but booking is advised.Find out more and book now at novacinema.com.
On Monday 8 May, St Mark's Church in Westfield Road is hold a garden party from 2.30pm to celebrate the Coronation. There will be a tea tent with refreshments and cake, music, bouncy castle, tombola, stalls and crafts. Entrance is free and activities will be free or low cost.
And if you’re looking to serve up something special during the Coronation celebrations, Morrisons have unveiled a new crown-shaped pork pie. The quintessentially British favourite weighs in at 800g, serving six people and costing £6.50.
“Our Market Street Pork Pies are very popular amongst our customers, so being able to give it a royal makeover just in time for the King’s Coronation feels like the perfect way to celebrate,” said Morrisons’ Rebecca Snowdon.
Customers can pick up The Pork Pie Crown in-store from Saturday 29 April at the deli counter on Market Street until 8th May.
Something not available to eat is a life-size bust of HM King Charles III, made entirely of chocolate.
The tasty sculpture of the new King was carefully constructed by chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke using individual chocolates from Celebrations tubs, to promote the limited-edition commemorative ‘Coronation’ tubs of chocolates.
The bust took four weeks to create and weighs over 23kg – the equivalent of 2,875 individual Celebrations chocolates. Over 17 litres of the tasty chocolates were melted down being injected into a bespoke mold.
The sculpture is modelled on the uniform which King Charles III is expected to wear at the Coronation. The epaulettes of the uniform are adorned with the individual Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy and Bounty Celebrations chocolates, while Maltesers Teasers have been used to decorate the King’s collar. The medals that adorn the chest of the bust were created using one of each of the chocolates, including Snickers.
The sculpture of HM King Charles III will be on display in Slough at Mars Wrigley UK HQ.