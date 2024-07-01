Labour think they are marching to a supermajority and Keir Starmer thinks he can get away with not telling you his full plans.
But give Keir Starmer a blank cheque and everyone will pay. Labour will raise your taxes. Even the family home is under threat.
The Lib Dems won’t be any help as their promises imply even higher taxes than Labour. Nor will Reform, who will not win more than a handful of seats.
The Labour manifesto outlines policies that add up to £38.5 billion of unfunded spending commitments. This means an extra £2,094 of tax rises for every working household in Britain, on top of the tax hikes that they do admit to, such as VAT on school fees.
Paul Johnson, head of the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies, says “Labour’s manifesto offers no indication that there is a plan for where the money would come from” to pay for their policies. The only indication of the further taxes Labour would raise is an ominous line in their manifesto pledging to give families and businesses “due warning” of further tax rises.
Labour have also put forward planning changes and housing targets that will enable them to concrete over vast swathes of green belt land in Surrey and the South East.
Protecting our precious green spaces continues to be a top priority of mine. Woking has seen a lot of building over the years, and it is important the area has the homes it needs.
But one of the major reasons people choose to live and work here is the abundance of natural green space and we must ensure that this is protected for future generations.
I am particularly worried about the proposed development of up to 555 homes and 15 Traveller pitches on the land adjacent to the West Hall care home, off Parvis Road in West Byfleet.
I have strongly opposed any development of this beautiful land over a number of years, including presenting a residents’ petition to Parliament, and will continue to fight it as Woking’s MP.
But a Labour supermajority, with no meaningful opposition, would be devastating for Woking and our villages. And with the Lib Dems on board with almost everything Labour want to do, they won’t even try to stop Labour’s dreadful plans.
We’ve seen, time and time again, the lack of backbone in Lib Dem MPs. Here in Woking, I saw this at first hand in the case of Seema Misra and the Post Office scandal.
I took the fight to the Post Office, following Seema Misra, the former West Byfleet sub-postmistress, being wrongly convicted of “stealing” £75,000. Seema and I demanded an inquiry into the faulty IT system but were disgracefully rebuffed by the then Post Office minister (who is now the Lib Dem Leader).
A Labour supermajority backed by the Lib Dems would hike our taxes and decimate our green spaces.
I urge Woking residents to stick with the Conservatives and a strong local voice in Parliament.