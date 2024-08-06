An 18-year-old from Guildford has resorted to sleeping in his car and crowdfunding for survival after becoming homeless.
Sleeping in his car and relying on others for food, Sebastian, 18, said he has been “barely” managing in the last month. The teenager, “out of desperation”, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for food and a temporary shelter in July.
Sebastian said he started the page with the hope that a few people would donate so he could at least get some food. “It was out of desperation,” he said.
“I just felt it was at least worth a try to see if anyone was willing to help.”
Due to family issues, Sebastian had to leave his home near Guildford at the end of June. He has since been living out of a company car from his apprenticeship at a mechanics shop.
He said he has had “sleepless nights” in the car.
Adding: “I often come into work incredibly tired, which impacts my work and I’m struggling to maintain it.”
Trying to stay close by to the mechanics shop, he said there are not many places he can go and park up for the night without fear of being seen or having the police called.
Raising just over £1,200 so far, Sebastian was able to take his own car out of the garage and onto the road. “At least I’ve got some kind of roof,” he said.
The mechanics company could not let Sebastian keep the car long term, but with the GoFundMe money he was able to renew his insurance.
Sebastian said his colleagues understand his situation, but not everyone has enough space for him. He has one friend who lets him stay over, shower and have some food, but he is not always around.
Sebastian said he contacted Guildford Borough Council (GBC) after becoming homeless but struggled to navigate the system. He was told to apply for the housing register but was wary he could be waiting for more than three years.
Applicants are often asked for personal details like bank statements. But the eighteen-year-old was frustrated with the administrative process and lack of a concrete offer for temporary housing.
A GBC spokesperson said: “We do all we can to prevent homelessness in our borough. Sometimes this is not always possible, but our commitment to finding solutions and providing support remains unwavering.”
“We consider the circumstances that led to their homelessness and take steps to ensure that future housing is affordable, manageable, and sustainable in the longer term.
“There is a national shortage of housing, particularly accommodation that is affordable for people on low incomes or those reliant on welfare benefits.
“People at risk of or experiencing homelessness can help speed things up by responding promptly to calls and emails and providing any documents we request as soon as possible. It is also helpful to have realistic expectations about what can be achieved.”
GBC confirmed it had done its duty statutory but does not officially comment on individual cases.