LOOKING to buy a property? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
Most property auctions now use what is called the Modern Method of Auction, which usually takes place online and means that once the property is won, the buyer pays a reservation fee.
After this, the buyer has a period of exclusivity in which to exchange contracts with the seller, and a further 28 days after exchanging contracts to pay the full amount.
Here are some of the Woking properties that are currently up for auction and their guide prices.
The Cloisters - £175,000
This first floor apartment is a conversion within a “well-maintained” building close to St Peter's Church in Old Woking.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge with galley kitchen, a bedroom and an en-suite bathroom, and the apartment also comes with allocated parking.
Currently rented out until September 2023, the property is described as an “ideal” purchase for an investment buyer.
Beech Vale - £210,000
A duplex apartment in a residential area, this property is less than half a mile away from the town centre and the train station.
The apartment is made up of an entrance hall, a reception room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a WC and a family bathroom.
There is also a private balcony and the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, while outside there is off-road parking.
Beacon Hill - £550,000
This detached house has “huge potential” and is close to the town centre and transport linked.
Inside, there is a reception room, a kitchen, an additional room that could be used as a dining room, and a WC on the ground floor, while upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Another feature of the property is the attached garage, as well as the private garden and off-street parking.
St Nicholas Crescent - £575,000
A three-storey townhouse, this property is in a gated development and is described as “versatile”.
The accommodation comprises a living and dining room with a Juliet balcony, a kitchen (also with a balcony), a reception room, three double bedrooms, one en-suite bathroom, a shower room and a family bathroom.
On the ground floor there is also a garage, while the grounds of the development span 20 acres and include private tennis courts.
Elmgrove Close - £1,100,000
This executive home comes with planning permission for expansion and sits in a secluded private development.
Inside, there is an integrated kitchen with a breakfast bar, a reception room, a dining room, a home office, four bedrooms, one en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a private driveway surrounded by trees, a double garage with an electric vehicle charging point, manicured lawns to the front and rear, and a patio terrace.