Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter, starring Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard and Helen Flanagan as Miss Scarlett, is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from Tuesday, March 5 to Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Helen, known to millions as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, will make her theatrical stage debut in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2.
Starring alongside Helen will be leading West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr. He has most recently been seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, and audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike-riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series Heartbeat.
Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back with a brand new comedy mystery, written by Bafta Award-winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran,
Jason said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK.”
Helen added: “I’ve been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I’m so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett. It could not be more perfect! Cluedo 2 is going to be so much fun and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a great actor as Jason. I can’t wait to begin rehearsals and, of course, wear the famous red dress!”
Cluedo 2 is set in the swinging 60s and as the bodies pile up, our colourful characters – The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, “Professor” Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, “The Reverend” Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White – move from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night.
Audiences will be kept guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from eight to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets as they try to work out whodunnit, with what and where.