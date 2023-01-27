Great work from all the main cast members with the boy and his loyal friend, plus sister of course, fully capturing the exuberance of youth. While her mother and his father would seem to represent a more down to earth and stable element - most of the time. There’s great character capture from Flinty Williams playing the grandmother, who combines an old country woman with something of a wise white witch. Charlie Brook’s Ursula is truly the personification of evil in all its guises with fantastic input from the special effects team. She is quite a tour de force.