A dog who was taken into a veterinary surgery just a few weeks before Christmas is loving her new life.
Staffy cross Mabel was rescued in December 2021 after her owner took her into a veterinary surgery just a few weeks before Christmas, collapsed and emaciated.
Mabel weighed just 7.2kg and all her ribs were visible, tests showed she had no health conditions that would cause her to stop eating. Her blood test results revealed her to be chronically anaemic and she was also dehydrated.
Mabel was given emergency veterinary treatment but her owner wanted to take her home, against the vet’s advice. Vets were worried she was suffering so police took her into their possession.
She spent 10 days at the hospital before going into a foster home to continue her recovery. After five weeks, she was already doing better and was eventually moved to the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham.
Shay Thorpe was working at Millbrook when Mabel first came in, she said: “She was shy, nervous of loud noises, and could be worried by new people touching her or getting too close.
“But she was always friendly and had lots of energy. It was so lovely to see that life back in her, after the suffering she’d endured.
“We helped put a bit more weight on her and started basic training but we didn’t have long because, within just over a month, she’d been adopted!”
Mabel, now six-years-old, is loving life with her new owners, Tom and Molly.
Molly said: “This Christmas Mabel will get very spoiled, with lots of presents. We get up early to go for a nice long walk and then we spend the day with family.
“Our new tradition is to go out to the Christmas light displays and take Mabel for a walk through all the pretty lights. It’s so magical.”