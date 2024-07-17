Surrey Police is appealing for the public’s help to find 37-year-old Benjamin Joyce. Who is wanted in connection with a hate crime offence in Woking.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 25 around midday. Benjamin is described as a white man, around 5ft 6 and of a slim build. His head is shaven, and he has a tattoo on the back of his neck.
If you know or have any information on Benjamin’s whereabouts, contact police via direct message on social media quoting PR/45240072394. Alternatively, report online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/