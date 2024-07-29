Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 56-year-old Patrick, who has been reported missing from Addlestone.
Patrick was last seen by a neighbour on Saturday, July 20 and is described as a white man, around 5' 9" tall and of stocky build. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Patrick has links to Lambeth, Staines and Weybridge. Police are concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable and would like to speak to him as soon as possible.
If you see Patrick or have any information that may help find him, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240085704 via:
⦁ Webchat on the website ⦁ Reporting additional information about a missing person at https://tinyurl.com/missing-extra-details ⦁ Calling 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.