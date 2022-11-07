Student cadet selected to support Lord-Lieutenant

A STUDENT at Gordon’s School, West End, has been selected as one of His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets.

Leonor Nunes, 17, was awarded an RAF scholarship at the beginning of the year and will now support Surrey’s Lord-Lieutenant, Michael More-Molyneux, on official engagements.

HIGH FLIER – Gordon’s cadet sergeant Leonor Nunes with her certificate and Lord-Lieutenant’s badge, presented to her by the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux. Picture courtesy of Stewart Turkington Photography

Leonor, a sergeant in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) at Gordon’s, is one of three cadets to have been appointed, thanks to her outstanding service to the school’s CCF.

The sixth-form pupil, who is also captain of the school’s shooting team and plays the pipes in the pipes and drums band, was presented with a certificate and Lord-Lieutenant’s badge by Mr More-Molyneux in a ceremony at Guildford Cathedral.

In the citation for the appointment, Leonor was described as demonstrating a determination to succeed and help others.

As well as being awarded the ACPS (Air Cadets Pilot Scholarship), she has completed the Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, is working towards her Gold, and has finished the RAFAC instructor course.

She enrolled in the RAF section of the school’s tri-service CCF (Combined Cadet Force) two years ago as a compulsory co-curricular activity in Year 10 and continued through to sixth form.

This year, she was also awarded the Sword of Honour and Gardiner Memorial Award by Gordon’s as the best senior cadet in the CCF.

“I was very surprised to have been selected,” said a delighted Leonor, who is looking forward to her year as one of the Lord-Lieutenant’s cadets.

She added: “My duties will be to help the Lord-Lieutenant at events, along with other cadets, to see if everything is OK, start conversations with people and make the Lord-Lieutenant’s job as easy as possible.”

Major John Balmer, contingent commander of CCF at Gordon’s, said of Leonor: “She has displayed impeccable standards with a willingness to help and mentor others.

“Leonor is a shining example to all members of the CCF.”