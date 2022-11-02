Flood relief scheme brings benefits for walkers and wildlife

SURREY County Council is working with the Horsell Common Preservation Society and Woking Borough Council to help prevent flash flooding of properties around Horsell Common.

Properties in the Horsell, Canalside, Mount Hermon and Pyrford wards of Woking have experienced significant flooding over the past six years.

BRIDGE OVER TROUBLESOME WATER – New boardwalks are part of the scheme to alleviate flooding around Horsell Common

To help address the problem, three pools with a combined capacity of over 16 million litres are being constructed at Horsell Common to store excess rainwater. Existing ditches are also being upgraded.

And work is under way to install underground chambers that amphibians and reptiles use throughout the winter to protect themselves from the cold.

New footpaths and boardwalks are being constructed to provide better access to the site all year round while new tree and wildflower planting will take place once the works are complete.

Kevin Deanus, cabinet member for highways and community resilience at Surrey County Council, said: “I’m delighted to see these works under way at Horsell Common. Flooding is a terrible experience and we want to do all we can to alleviate this for our residents.

“This is one of many schemes we are working on to reduce the impact of flooding in and around Woking and elsewhere in Surrey. It will also see recreational improvements to Horsell Common, which we know is a popular location for walkers and wildlife alike.

“Other measures include installing rain gardens to store storm water across the centre of Woking and working with landowners to ensure ditches are free flowing.”

Works are expected to be completed by December this year.

* FOR more information, visit www.surreycc.gov.uk and search for Horsell Common SANG project.