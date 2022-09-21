Grant helps to keep club’s green in tip-top condition

MEMBERS of Woking Park Bowls Club can look forward to an immaculate playing surface next year, thanks to new maintenance equipment.

The historic club, which began at its Woking Park ground in 1914, has been given funding from Surrey county councillor Will Forster’s member’s allocation towards a new mower and verticutter.

CUT ABOVE – Back row, from left to right, the Woking Park Bowls Club cutting team of Andy Newell, David Bailey and Ivor Dearing, and, front, club president Pam Winter, left, Cllr Will Forster and green manager Helen Newell with the new mower and verticutter

A verticutter, as its name suggests, has vertical blades which help remove dead grass and improve the density of the turf. They are important to the upkeep of fine surfaces such as bowling or golf greens.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Forster, who represents Woking South, has contributed £2,000 of the £6,000 cost of the new machines, which are required to keep the 36sq m green in tip-top condition.

Cllr Forster, who represents Woking South, said: “I was delighted to assist, and this financial contribution will allow Woking Park Bowls Club to continue to compete at the highest level.”

Club secretary David Drake added: “We are very grateful for this fantastic support given by our county councillor.”

The thriving club has benefited from an influx of new players this year and now has 85 members who can look forward to playing next season on a flawless surface.

FOR more information about joining, fixtures and club events, visit

www.wokingparkbowlsclub.hitssports.com.