Nursery has been staunch in support of war-torn country

FAMILIES and staff at Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham have joined in a series of fundraising initiatives to support the people of Ukraine.

This included dressing in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity, holding bake sales complete with homemade treats and creating a takeaway coffee shop for busy parents in the mornings.

Pennypot Day Nursery’s Ukrainian chef, Ganna Verney, with colleagues and some of the children they look after

The Pennypot team and 44 other Childbase Partnership nurseries have together raised more than £8,000, which has been donated to the British Red Cross humanitarian aid fund.

Further fundraisers are being planned across the company, which will support refugees by providing food, water, shelter, medicine and clothing.

The Pennypot chef, Ganna Verney, is Ukrainian. “I have been blown away by the kindness that our colleagues and nursery families have shown towards my country,” she said.

“I am so grateful that Childbase have chosen to support the appeal, and it restores my faith to see all the creativity and effort going into this.”

Pennypot manager Carol McDonough said: “It has been heart-breaking to watch the situation in Ukraine unfold and feel so powerless. However, it has been lovely to witness the overwhelming desire to help from our incredible families and colleagues.

“They are always thinking of ways to better the lives of others, whether that be in our local community or further afield.

“We stand with Ukraine and will continue to do what we can to support the country and its brave citizens.”