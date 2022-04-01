Bakers prepare for a big-hearted sale

A CAKE sale to raise funds to help displaced families in Ukraine will be held at Mayford Athletic Football Club on Sunday.

The sale, organised by Little Bakers, Big Hearts, is from 10am to 12.30pm on 3 April, and will be attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, with his wife, Sarah, who are keen to see the team in action.

PIECE OF CAKE – Sofia Candey, 11, Nicholas Candey, 13, Oscar Marten, 12, Maia Marten, 10, Bronwen Facey, 11, and Harris Hames Hodges, 11, were on duty for the Hook Heath Avenue cake sale

The group’s six cake sales in Woking have already raised more than £4,800.

“Little Bakers, Big Hearts was my daughter’s idea,” said Alexandra Ribeiro Magula. “She is Laura Ribeiro Magula and she is 10 years old.

NATIONAL SPIRIT – Laura Ribeiro Magula is busy decorating cakes to be topped off with the Ukrainian colours

“She loves baking and said she wanted to bake to raise funds for charity. So my husband and I helped her and little sister Elena Ribeiro Magula, who is five, to bring Little Bakers to life.

“Our aim is to get kids involved in meaningful causes and help those in need.

“We are using the funds to buy food and baby supplies [formula milk and nappies] and send them to Ukraine via the Woking association Souls4Good, which handles the food, and Prosperity Ukrainian Café & Restaurant in London, for the baby supplies.

“After the cake sale on Sunday, the Lord-Lieutenant and his wife will come with us to Morrisons supermarket to buy the food and then we will head together to Fairoaks airport to drop the donations to Souls4Good, who we have teamed with.

“We want to encourage more people to organise cake sales, and we will be more than happy to help them. They can do it in their street, school, church, work, club or even local playground.”

FOR more information, and links to the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or to donate, visit gofundme.com and search for Little Bakers, Big Hearts.