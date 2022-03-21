School stages gala event to celebrate talent and diversity

A LONG-awaited return to live events was welcomed at Woking High School and received a personal message of congratulations from Sir Ian McKellen.

Stars of the musical theatre concert at Woking High School as part of an exhibition to showcase the hard work and achievement of the students. Pictures by Bob Holmes

Over 200 students were able to present ‘Diversity’: A Creative Arts & Technology Gala, a black-tie event at the start of the month. It featured work from a range of departments, including Art, Design Technology, Drama, Food and Nutrition, and Music brought together an exciting programme.

Sir Ian, an Olivier and Tony Award-winning actor, a BAFTA winner and an Academy Award nominee, as well as a founding member of Stonewall UK, sent Woking High School “inspirational words” in a special video message recorded for the event.

The gala included an art exhibition inspired by the theme of diversity, with work created by Year 10 art students. It showcased some outstanding talent and hard work and was accompanied by clay work from the key stage 3 art club.

A design technology exhibition included work from all year groups. Year 7 and 8 produced working locomotives. Year 9 students produced a speaker product, with emphasis on electronics using soldering techniques that resulted in a diverse set of 3D outcomes. Year 10’s work showed diversity in design, applying Philippe Starck’s style, resulting in 3D prototypes. Finally, the Year 11 students presented their NEA work.

Meanwhile, food preparation and nutrition students provided pre-show refreshments inspired by the theme world foods, demonstrating the skills of the students, who presented an impressive selection of food.

A musical theatre concert featured a performance of songs delivered by the drama and music students, inspired by ground-breaking musical theatre productions that celebrate diversity. The technical assistance group managed the lighting and sound for the evening, using the school’s new equipment.

Headteacher Maiken Walter described the event as “a fantastic forum to celebrate students’ impressive, creative talents, as well as the vibrant and diverse community”.

She said: “We believe it is essential to celebrate all our differences, learning from each other and taking personal responsibility for making the world we live in kinder and more tolerant every day. Our wonderful students and staff have worked incredibly hard to put on an event which showcases the excellence, engagement and kindness of our community, our school.”