Pupils give Violet a 100th birthday to remember

A BYFLEET resident received 100 handmade cards from local primary school pupils to commemorate her 100th birthday.

Violet Lee, resident at Kings Lodge, a CHD living wellbeing care centre in West Byfleet, had her centenary marked in style thanks to Byfleet Primary School.

Some of the handmade creations from Byfleet Primary pupils

“I cannot thank the team at Kings Lodge enough for giving me the most memorable 100th birthday. Receiving 100 birthday cards from Byfleet Primary pupils was the icing on the cake,” she said. “I am so grateful to have reached the age of 100 and look forward to seeing what this year brings.”

Cheryl Meyrick, the head teacher of Byfleet Primary, organised pupils to create personalised cards wishing Violet a wonderful day.

Violet Lee celebrating her 100th birthday

Kings Lodge also contacted Mairi Mactaggart, a community champion at Morrisons Weybridge, who donated flowers, champagne, balloons, chocolates, cakes and cream scones to celebrate the special occasion.

“We wanted to do something special to mark Violet’s milestone 100th birthday and are delighted to have received support from the local community to achieve just this,” said Michelle Woodyatt, the home’s wellbeing coordinator.

“Violet couldn’t be more grateful for the pupils’ cards and Morrisons’ kind donations. We at Kings Lodge aimed to throw her the party she deserved, surrounded by close family and loved ones. We hope Violet and her family enjoyed the celebration!”

Violet celebrated her birthday with an afternoon tea with loved ones, including her two daughters, Moira and Judy, and her son-in-law, John. Together, they reminisced on nostalgic holidays, including venturing to Spain in the sixties, alongside various European trips to France, Italy, Austria and Holland.

Violet also had some valuable advice for her young family members and future generations, citing her life motto: “Work hard, respect others and have fun along the way.”