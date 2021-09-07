Josh gets his stage debut at last

MORE than a year after he went through six rounds of auditions to win a part in a major musical, an actor, singer and dancer from Chobham has finally made it to the stage.

Josh Barnett as Roger, one of the Burger Palace Boys in Grease

Josh Barnet is appearing this week in Grease at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking. The show opens tonight, and it’s his first contract in a show that has a big professional company.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that the former pupil at St Lawrence Primary School in Chobham has had to wait for the opportunity to play his part in front of family and friends.

Josh has waited more than a year for his big-production debut

The version of Grease playing at Woking until Saturday is on a nationwide tour that started in Stoke-on-Trent last week and ends in Liverpool on 20 November. The production is based on the original book by Ron De Christoforo rather than the film of the same name that starred John Trevolta and Olivier Newton John.

Josh is Roger, one of the Palace Burger Boys – the gang that was renamed T-Birds for the film and other versions of the musical. He is delighted to have the acclaimed and multi-talented Arlene Phillips as the show’s choreographer,

The star of the show is Peter Andre, as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine, who is returning to touring theatre.

Josh says his goal is to be a leading man in a West End show, with parts on television and in films also an aspiration.

“I love every element of the job,” he said. “I just love dancing and singing and acting.”