Fancy going back to nature for TV programme?

WOKING residents have the chance to appear in a new TV reality show in which they will live simple lives on a farm.

The programme, provisionally called The Simple Life, will involve a community of people living for several months in a place in rural Britain where they will grow their own food and look after animals.

BACK TO BASICS – Woking residents can apply to live the simple life in a reality TV show

It will be broadcast on a major British channel.

The programme maker, Five Mile Films, has produced the Channel 4 programmes The Dog House, in which dogs at an animal charity are found new homes, and Corona Street, about the impact of the pandemic on a particular neighbourhood.

The Dog House was nominated for a Grierson Award 2020 in the Best Entertaining Documentary category. It was described as “The TV series of the decade” by the journalist and author Caitlin Moran and “the perfect televisual tonic” by The Guardian.

The Simple Life will feature a community of people growing their own food and raising animals in a rural setting

Five Mile Films say that for The Simple Life they are looking for people of all ages to apply, including families, couples and single people.

They will have to commit to several months of being away from home and their surroundings and wave goodbye to modern living and technology.

The programme will not be a survival show but the accommodation is expected to be basic.

The production company says that participants will not be out of pocket and will receive contributions for lost earnings and other expenses.

Filming is expected to begin in the spring and anyone interested is urged to apply as soon as possible by emailing simplelife@fivemilefilms.co.uk.