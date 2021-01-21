Council votes to appoint a new chief executive

Julie Fisher has been appointed the new chief executive of Woking Borough Council

JULIE Fisher has been appointed the new chief executive of Woking Borough Council, following a special full council meeting.

The appointment was approved by 20 votes to nil with seven abstentions at the meeting on Tuesday evening. Opposition councillors had previously delayed the move following a disagreement about the recruitment process.

Several councillors praised Mrs Fisher, who has been the council’s director of community services since May last year and was previously deputy chief executive of Surrey County Council and interim chief executive.

Ayesha Azad, the council leader, said the new chief executive is a “leader of great character, resilience and effectiveness.”

Simon Ashall, the deputy leader, said residents could be confident that Mrs Fisher fulfils a long list of qualities. Horsell councillor Colin Kemp, who is also deputy leader of Surrey County Council said the new chief executive is a “people person” who works well across political divisions.

Mrs Fisher joined the meeting after the vote to be formally offered the role.

“I am honoured and delighted to be appointed,” she said.

“We face challenges and opportunities as we work to recover from the impact of COVID-19. We have a really talented and committed staff team.

“I am looking forward to working with all councillors and partners in shaping a great future for Woking and delivering great services for residents and businesses.”

The special session was called following a council meeting on 7 January, at which the appointment was expected to be made. Instead, after sometimes heated debate, all opposition councillors outvoted the Conservatives by 16 to 14 to defer the decision.

This resulted in Mrs Fisher meeting councillors via Zoom the following week to answer questions before the special meeting to appoint her.

Julie Fisher will take up the new post on Thursday 1 April 2021. She succeeds Ray Morgan, who retires on Wednesday 31 March 2021 after being chief executive of Woking Borough Council for 14 years.