Children’s angel lands at cathedral

CHILDREN at Horsell C of E Junior School have created an angel for a special display at Guildford Cathedral.

Music was the inspiration for the piece titled “A Choir of Angels” and made by pupils in the Lower School.

Horsell Junior School pupils with their angel

“Singing and music are an integral part of the curriculum at Horsell C of E Junior School and sadly, because of the COVID restrictions, the children have not been able to sing together as a school for the past few months,” said Sophie Brogden, art leader at the school.

“The angel wings are made from handwritten Christmas carols, which were rolled to create a 3D effect. The angel face is created from headteacher Mrs Wand’s favourite carol, O Little town of Bethlehem. Pupils also helped to cut and glue a variety of different fabrics to create her dress. The angel offers hope and joy through her outstretched wings and design.”

Horsell Junior School’s creation joins a heavenly host of hand-crafted figures made to represent the angles of 2020. The Advent Angel display is available to visit at the cathedral until 8 January – visit the cathedral’s website for details and an Angel Trail quiz for younger visitors.