Dove Ball online auction will boost hospice

AN ONLINE auction featuring a wide range of prizes has so far raised more than £4,500 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

Hospice staff are delighted with the success of this year’s online Dove Ball auction

The Dove Ball auction is running for the whole of November and comprises more than 40 items and experiences, including signed Premier League football team and England cricket shirts, a balloon flight, rounds of golf, a cruise on the Danube, afternoon teas, beauty treatments and photography vouchers.

Many of the prizes are for local events, including a tour of the McLaren Technology centre, training with Woking FC and a guest role on Brooklands radio.

Phil Wormley , the charity’s fundraising director, said: “Whether you’re looking for an extra special gift for a loved one this Christmas, a treat for yourself or something fun to plan for next year please visit our online auction page.”

The Dove Ball is an annual fundraising black-tie event at a local hotel that has been cancelled this year because of coronavirus. The event is planned to return in November next year.

The hospice charity is also inviting local companies that had budgeted for a Christmas party which has had to be cancelled to donate the money and become an “Xmas Party Hero”.

The next Business Breakfast is on Friday 4 December from 9am and will be via Zoom.

To take part in the auction, visit www.jumblebee.co.uk/doveballathomeforwokingsambearehospice

To attend the Business Breakfast, email Phil Wormley at p.wormley@wsbhospices.co.uk or Rhona Byrne at r.byrne@wsbhospices.co.uk.