Fascinating book was official guide to Woking

THIS week we focus on a fascinating Woking guide book from 1923.

The “Official Guide” to Woking printed in 1923

The 52-page book described itself as the official guide to the town.

The writer, whose name was not given, said: “Without ignoring its ancient history among its many natural beauties, I will endeavour to show that Woking has moved and is still moving with the times, and it can hold its own with any similar town in the kingdom in regard to those amenities by which the modern community must stand or fall.”

Some of the advertisements in the book were for companies that remained in business for many years after it was published.

Firms advertising in the book included wine merchant Tyler & Co, with a list of its branches locally and those as far away as Brighton and Chichester. It would later be taken over by Guildford’s Friary Meux brewery.

A TRADING TOWN: some of the pages from the 52-page guide book

Glosters, seller of agricultural supplies as well as coal and coke, was once well known in Commercial Road, Woking, as was tobacconist Alfred Pocock’s Ltd. Its advertisement offers ‘British made and imported Havana cigars’, as well as ‘walking sticks’.

Mann & Co, established in 1891 and which continues to trade today as Mann Countryside Estate Agents. Another advertiser was the Railway Hotel, which is now the Sovereigns pub and part of the Ember Inns group.

For householders on the move, R. & S. Colman offered removals ‘by road, rail or sea, experienced men only’.

The advertisement for A. Boorman & Son, automotive engineers and body builders, feature a photograph of a rather fine motor-car of the age; while gents outfitters Bailey, 31 Chertsey Road, was no doubt catering for the businessman as well as the sportsman.

Thanks go to a News & Mail reader who kindly allowed me to make a copy of the guide book and feature some of the pages here.

