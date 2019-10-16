By: Editorial Team

Published October 16, 2019, in Other News

AROUND £500 was raised at a coffee morning in Knaphill for a charity which supports domestic violence victims.

The event, held Saturday morning last week at the village Methodist church, attracted more than 50 people.

Ann Gammon, Tarina Berry, Helen Brice and Linda Todd serving hot drinks

It was organised in aid of Your Sanctuary by church member Tarina Berry, with help from fellow members of the congregation.

The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, cut a ribbon to open the coffee morning, which was supported by people from other churches in the area.

Visitors were served coffee and tea, bacon butties and homemade cakes, with the sale of bric-a-brac and cards, a tombola and games including guess the name of a teddy bear adding to the proceeds.

Donations of goods from Ryman, Broadway Furniture, RSM Domestic Appliances and Woking Funeral Service also boosted profits. Tarina is expecting the total raised to increase when further promised financial donations are received.

She organises two or three charity coffee mornings a year and has previously supported organisations including Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

“I’m a firm supporter of Your Sanctuary and it’s a good cause to support,” she said.

Your Sanctuary provides support, advice and family refuges for women affected by domestic abuse in Woking, Surrey Heath and Runnymede boroughs. It also helps men in Surrey who have suffered domestic abuse.