By: Vicky

Published August 20, 2018, in Entertainment

CBEEBIES favourites Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando are heading for G Live in Guildford on Saturday 31 August and Friday 1 September in their first ever stage show, Bing Live!

Young fans can watch as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan.

The crew from the top-rated show for pre-schoolers are brought to life by magical puppetry and the event is directed by Will Tuckett, guest principal character artist of the Royal Ballet, whose production of Wind in the Willows won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment.