By: Editorial Team

Published August 20, 2019, in Headlines

A 17-year-old from Woking, who is in recovery from cancer, is more optimistic for her future after the sailing trip of a lifetime with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Emmie Smith was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was seven and had three years of treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

TIDE OF OPTIMISM – A four-day sailing trip has transformed Emmie Smith’s outlook on life as she continues in recovery from cancer

She was among 22 young people in recovery that took part in a four-day Trust sailing adventure around the Isle of Wight recently.

Started in 2003, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that rebuilds confidence after cancer, using sailing to support and inspire people aged 8-24.

Emmie revealed that she had felt quite lonely during her treatment as she spent long periods in isolation because of her weakened immune system. She now believes the Trust trip has given her more confidence to make new friends.

“I’ve been waiting for so long to talk to someone similar, I feel like coming here all my worries have just drifted away, which really helps,” she said. “I just feel like this massive, heavy weight has fallen away.

“I feel different now, I’ve definitely got more confidence to try and do more things. It’s definitely the best thing I could have ever chosen to do.”

For more information, or to refer a young person who may need support, please visit www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org

