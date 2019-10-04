By: Editorial Team

Published October 4, 2019, in Other News

SUPPORTERS of York Road Project will be taking part in the homelessness charity’s annual sponsored sleep out event at Albion Square tonight (Friday 4 October).

Participants giving up their bed for the night will include Saj Hussain, the Deputy Mayor of Woking, Cath Stamper, the York Road Project chief executive, members of local churches and staff from local businesses.

A Sleep Out participant beds down for the night at last year’s event

The annual event is organised with the support of Woking Borough Council, Woking Shopping, Christ Church Woking and other Woking-based organisations.

This will be the fourth year York Road Project has run the event to raise awareness of homelessness in Surrey and funds for the charity’s services providing accommodation and support for the homeless.

There will be a stand in Albion Square from 12.30pm on Friday with local residents encouraged to find out more about the sleep out and why it’s so important. There will also be the chance to get involved with the charity all year round.

York Road Project began in its current form in 2001, providing accommodation and support to the homeless in Woking and the surrounding areas.

For more information, visit www.yorkroadproject.org.uk. You can also follow the charity on www.twitter.com/yorkroadproject.

For the full story get the 3 October edition o the News & Mail