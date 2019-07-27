By: Editorial Team

Published July 27, 2019, in Other News

MORE than £1,000 has been raised for the homelessness charity, York Road Project, at its annual quiz night.

About 60 people took part in the event at the United Reformed Church with Fay Kearley, who runs the charity’s day centre in Goldsworth Road, acting as quizmaster.

BRAIN POWER – The Ulster Frys team of, from left, Billy King, Steph and Trev Dobbin, and Steve Dealtry celebrate their success at the York Road Project’s annual quiz night

The winning team was Ulster Frys, made up of Steph and Trev Dobbin, Billy King and Steve Dealtry.

Hannah Cope, the York Road Project community fundraiser, said: “We’d like to say thank you to everyone who took part in our 2019 Quiz Night and helped make the event a big success.

“Special thanks go to the Woking United Reformed Church and the New Haweli restaurant in West Byfleet, who provided the food.

“Our events are important as they give us the chance to engage directly with our supporters. The money our community raises is crucial as it allows us to continue being dynamic in responding to growing need for our local homelessness services.”

For more information, visit www.yorkroadproject.org.uk/events