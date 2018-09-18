By: Editorial Team

Published September 18, 2018, in Sport

WESTFIELD got back to winning ways, avoiding a fifth straight defeat as they pulled apart Molesey on Saturday.

Victory was enough to move The Yellows up to ninth in the table as they struck four past a hapless Molesey at the Walton Road Stadium.

An early penalty opened the scoring, before Aaron Watson picked up a brace and then turned provider for new signing Daryl Cooper-Smith to volley home.

“The team showed that they’re adjusting to the pace and physicality of the league, so I believe there’s more to come from the players,” said Westfield manager Tony Reid.

