By: Editorial Team

Published March 8, 2019, in Entertainment

X Factor winner Matt Terry will star as Alex the Lion when Madagascar – The Musical arrives in Woking next week.

The show has transferred from the big screen as one of DreamWorks Pictures best-loved films to a colourful hit adventure on stage and will be at the New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday (12 March) until Saturday 16 March.

It’s a big change for Matt who has been recording music all over the world including Miami, LA and Scandinavia, teaming up with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paul.

Picture by Scott Rylander

But he’s loving his stage role and says: “The show brings together everything you’ll know and love from the Dreamworks film with an immense score and amazing sets, costumes and puppets.”

Madagascar – The Musical follows all the animal friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the mane(!) attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.