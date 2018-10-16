By: Editorial Team

Published October 16, 2018, in Other News

THERE’S a secret millionaire in Woking – and it could be you, if you brought a ticket for the EuroMillions draw on Friday 28 September.

In every draw EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create two millionaires, but one of the lucky winners has still to check their ticket and claim their prize. The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in the Borough of Woking.

“We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life,” said Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Adviser at The National Lottery.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

