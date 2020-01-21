By: Editorial Team

Published January 21, 2020, in Other News

AFTER making their mark at the Woking Music Festival, a selection of the most talented young musicians between the ages of 14 and 20 are due to compete for the Woking Young Musician of the Year Award.

Imaan Kashim, a Woking Young Musician finalist last year, will perform at the evening event on February 1

The event will be held at Christ Church, Woking on Saturday 1st of February and the programme will begin at 7pm.

The seven performers are Sophie Schofield and Will Everitt (trumpet), Emily Dicker, Annie McChrystal and Chung Sze Kwok (piano), together with Rhia Thomas and Nona Lawrence (violin).

Last year’s winner was Sophie Kauer, then a 17-year-old cellist

In addition, there will be performances from Hannah Wood, winner of the Most Promising Young Actor at the festival, Jamaal Kashim and Artas Stankevicius: Woking Junior Musicians of the Year and Imaan Kashim and Jamaal Kashim: Chamber Music Award.

Several of the past entrants have gone on to the finals of the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition and two have won the coveted title in recent years.

This year the Competition Adjudicator will be Nicholas Wilks, master of music at Winchester College and musical director of Winchester Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are available on the door and prices are £12 or £3 for under 18s. For more information visit www.wokingmusicfestival.org.uk