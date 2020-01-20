By: Editorial Team

Published January 20, 2020, in Woking Business

WOKING Chamber of Commerce is calling on businesses across the spectrum to join it in raising awareness to the vital role women have in all areas of business.

Helen Goatley, chairman of Barlow Robbins LLP will deliver the keynote speech

The Chamber is putting the issue in the spotlight in its first Woking Women in Business Conference, hosted by Barlow Robbins, from 6pm this Thursday, 23 January.

The keynote speaker is Helen Goatley, chairman of Barlow Robbins LLP, who leads the strategy and direction of the firm as a whole as well as running her own client practice. She is joined by Marian Imrie, chief executive of Woking and Sam Beare Hospices and Wellbeing Care and Liz Pocknell, director of CV Technic.

Marian Imrie, CEO of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices will be speaking at the event

The event is at the Barlow Robbins offices in Church Street East, Woking. Dr Danusia Jolliffe, Marketing manager at TVision Technology, will lead a Q & A session with the panel of speakers.

Paul Webster, business development director for Woking Chamber of Commerce, commented: “According to a series of recent independent surveys, the UK economy is losing out because of its lack of support for women in business.

“This event is relevant to men and women and I am delighted that we have been able to bring together these leading members of the Woking business community.”

