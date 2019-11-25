By: Editorial Team

Published November 25, 2019, in Woking Business

A WOKING-based company took centre stage at a Parliamentary event, created to showcase innovation across the UK building materials industry.

The Fernox team at the event (Left to Right) Darren Holdsworth, Jonathan Baker, Francine Wickham and Callum McDonald

Sheerwater-based Fernox, a leading manufacturer of water treatment chemical products, central heating system filters and plumbing consumables, took part in a Parliamentary Innovation Reception, held at the House of Commons recently by national trade body the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF).

Highlighting its commitment to research and development in the manufacture of filters and fluids to keep heating systems working properly, and at the same time reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, Fernox was one of a number of businesses showcasing latest innovations at the event.

“The reception was held to shine a spotlight on the investment and innovation happening every day across our members’ businesses,” said John Newcomb, BMF’s CEO.

“The building materials sector in which our members operate is currently valued at £56 billion and directly provides more than 330,000 jobs, working across 23,000 companies in the UK. The sector makes a significant contribution to the economy and it’s important for us to reinforce the message of its value and significance.”

