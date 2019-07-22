By: Editorial Team

Published July 22, 2019, in Other News

AN ENTHUSIASTIC crowd of invited guests celebrated the vital contributions of those always prepared to go the extra mile at the Woking Volunteer of the Year Awards.

The event, organised for the fifth year by Greenoak Community Focus and Greenoak Housing Association, was held at the WWF Living Planet Centre, where nominees and members of more than 20 local charities gathered to hear this year’s winners announced.

Volunteer of the Year, Tom Landais of Cornerhouse with Cllr Will Forster and Diana Kingdon, chief executive of Greenoak housing association

They were welcomed in the opening address by Woking Mayor Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, who spoke in praise of the “fantastic work that you all do”.

The winner of Volunteer of the Year Award was Tom Ladais, a support group worker at CornerHouse. Tom regularly supports depression and anxiety groups and helps the staff in delivering themed wellbeing courses.

Winner of the Young Volunteer of the Year award, Tim Nugent-Young from Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, with Cllr Will Forster and Lady Gill Baker, chairman of Greenoak Community Focus

As winner, Tom received a cheque for £2,500 for his charity and a personal gift voucher of £50. The three runners-up received a cheque for £500 for their charity and a personal gift of £25.

Tim Nugent-Young was named Young Volunteer of the Year, an award in recognition of dedicated young volunteers aged 16-25 who have demonstrated outstanding commitment. Tim received a £1,000 cheque for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, where he supports a group of male outpatients who attend day care and helps at fundraising events.

