By: Editorial Team

Published October 9, 2018, in Sport

WOKING expected a tense encounter when they entertained local rivals Guildfordians at Byfleet Recreation Ground on Saturday – and that’s what they got.

On a wet and blustery day, it was always going to be a physical encounter against a more established Guildfordians side.

Fly-half Michael Aitchison was the first to catch the eye when he received the ball back from his powerful pack of forwards, before kicking between the posts to give Woking a 3-0 lead early in the match.

However, Guildfordians always posed a threat and, virtually from the restart, the visitors powered down Woking’s left flank and went over for the first converted try of the match.

Moments later, the Guildford pack again breached the hosts’ defence and, although there appeared to be a clear knock on and doubt as to the grounding of the ball, the try was given as the visitors stretched their lead to 12-3.

Following a stern talking to from captain Mark Rose, Woking soon began to seize control of the game and remained camped in the opposition’s 22 for long periods, creating chance after chance. The visitors defended resolutely but couldn’t hold out indefinitely and Woking’s dominant pack finally breached the try line to touch down, with Aitchison converting.

It was not a day for silky back-play, which led to a number of loose balls and misplaced passes; however, following a well-directed rumble forward, hooker Mick O’Shea managed to evade several challenges to cross over for what proved to be the winning try (unconverted), as Woking ran out narrow 15-12 winners.

After the match, Woking vice president Justin Key said: “There will be some tough tests ahead of us; like against Guildfordians, but the team has made a great start to the Surrey 3 season.”

For full report and pictures, see the 11 October edition of the News & Mail