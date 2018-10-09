By: Editorial Team

Published October 9, 2018, in Sport

WOKING expected a tense encounter when they entertained local rivals Guildfordians at Byfleet Recreation Ground on Saturday â€“ and thatâ€™s what they got.

On a wet and blustery day, it was always going to be a physical encounter against a more established Guildfordians side.

Fly-half Michael Aitchison was the first to catch the eye when he received the ball back from his powerful pack of forwards, before kicking between the posts to give Woking a 3-0 lead early in the match.

However, Guildfordians always posed a threat and, virtually from the restart, the visitors powered down Wokingâ€™s left flank and went over for the first converted try of the match.

Moments later, the Guildford pack again breached the hostsâ€™ defence and, although there appeared to be a clear knock on and doubt as to the grounding of the ball, the try was given as the visitors stretched their lead to 12-3.

Following a stern talking to from captain Mark Rose, Woking soon began to seize control of the game and remained camped in the oppositionâ€™s 22 for long periods, creating chance after chance. The visitors defended resolutely but couldn’t hold outÂ indefinitely and Wokingâ€™s dominant pack finally breached the try line to touch down, with Aitchison converting.

It was not a day for silky back-play, which led to a number of loose balls and misplaced passes; however, following a well-directed rumble forward, hooker Mick Oâ€™Shea managed to evade several challenges to cross over for what proved to be the winning try (unconverted), as Woking ran out narrow 15-12 winners.

After the match, Woking vice president Justin Key said: “There will be some tough tests ahead of us; like against Guildfordians, but the team has made a great start to the Surrey 3 season.”

For full report and pictures, see the 11 October edition of the News & Mail