By: Editorial Team

Published June 7, 2019, in Headlines

THE Woking Town Wharf has been officially opened, providing residents and visitors a base from which to explore the Bastingstoke Canal.

Councillor Colin Kemp, Woking Deputy Mayor Cllr Saj Hussain and his daughter Faaria Sahi with Basingstoke Canal Society Chairman Philip Riley

The wharf was created last year funded by Woking Borough Council and Surrey County Council with a contribution from Basingstoke Canal Society.

The facility is intended to attract visiting boaters to stop off in Woking as well as create an attractive area for all to enjoy by the canal side.

It also provides a base for the Woking trip boat Kitty and accessible trip boat Maggie G, which have provided a new visitor attraction in the centre of Woking enabling all visitors and residents to have an opportunity to explore their local waterway by boat.

For more details and pictures get the 6 June edition of the News & Mail