By: Editorial Team

Published March 21, 2019, in Headlines

WOKING is to host the launch of the Surrey Straw Switch, leading the way on local sustainability with a campaign that aims to make Surrey the first county in Great Britain to go completely plastic straw free.

Paper Straws Group sales and Marketing consultant Jemma Moreau with a sample of the company’s plastic free product

The campaign is the brainchild of local family business, Paper Straw Group, which is part of Woking-based Optichrome, the only printers in the county to produce 100% plastic-free straws that are recyclable, compostable and biodegradable.

Managing director Natalie Stephens said she was spurred into action after watching the TV series Blue Planet 2 and being shocked to see what plastic is doing to the local environment.

“I soon realised we could use our printing expertise to make paper straws,” she said. “As I researched more into the problem I was surprised and disappointed to find out that the majority of paper straws in use in Surrey and the UK are imported from places like China and many have traces of micro plastics in their glue.”



The Big Switch Day will be hosted between 11am and 3pm at Café Rouge in Woking on 28 March. Local businesses are being invited to visit and receive a free starter packer, including 250 free straws, an eco-straw dispenser, and a business information pack.

For the full story get today’s (21 March) News & Mail