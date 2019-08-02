By: Editorial Team

Published August 2, 2019, in Woking Business

PIONEERING work by Woking surveying firm, Macleod Simmonds, has received the accolade of highly commended in the National Construction Awards.

The company’s revolutionary sub-surface radar technology, accurately pin-points the position and depth of buried features or utilities that could clash with highway improvements, enabling potential conflicts to be ironed out before construction begins.

BEST ENVIRONMENT – The Macleod Simmonds staff in their newly refurbished Woking office

The commendation in the Best Use of Technology category recognises the enormouse potential the Macleod Simmonds development has for the construction industry and follows 10 years of research and development.

During the course of its work Macleod Simmonds moved from its original Chichester base to its new Woking office on the Boundary Road industrial estate.

A spokesman for the company explained that, “Woking was the natural choice for the firm’s first office” due to “its close links to London and the city’s growth potential.”

The company recently completed the refurbishment of its new offices described as: “A bold, inspiring working environment for its employees which provides a focal point for the local area.”

At the centrepiece of the new office design is a brightly coloured swirling lines graphic spanning the walls of both floors of the office. There is also a dedicated space to relax and reboot which has been created with a list of brightly coloured motivational words emblazoned across the wall as the focal point.

Managing Director, Craig Simmonds: “We are thrilled with the environment created for the Woking office. It has certainly given the office the wow factor. There was a real sense of energy and enthusiasm among the team, the office has come to life.”

With clients that include Transport for London, major UK airports and Woking Borough Council, Macleod Simmonds is playing a vital part in major national construction projects. Among them have been a number of London Cycle Superhighway schemes, the redevelopment of London’s Aldgate Circus and across the UK’s busiest highways and airport runways.