By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2019, in Other News

AN ALMS-giving ceremony was held in Jubilee Square last Sunday to collect food donations for the homeless.

Deputy Mayor Saj Hussain alongside Woking’s Abbot of Wat Phra Dhammakaya London

The two-hour event, on 11 August, was organised by the Wat Phra Dhammakaya London, the Buddhist organisation based in the Woking temple.

It supported two local charities, the Woking Foodbank and the York Road Project, which were both represented at the ceremony.

A local woman makes a donation

It was described as “a special event to gather and share with one heart …. to help homeless people in need by way of a food-offering ceremony”.

The opening speech was made by the Deputy Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, with a response from the Abbot of Wat Phra Dhammakaya London in Woking.

The giving of alms to the monks began after periods of reflection and meditation.

