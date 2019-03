By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2019, in Sport

WOKING swimming club topped the performance table in this year’s Hants and South Coast Invitational Swimming Meeting at Woking Pool last Saturday.

Woking Swimming club juniors with their well deserved trophy

Competing against five other clubs, it was a chance for Woking’s younger age groups to shine in a number of 50m and 100m events.

Matt Watt was named the top nine-year-old male swimmer on the night following his win in his 50m freestyle.

