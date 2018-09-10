By: Editorial Team

Published September 10, 2018, in Headlines

AN emergency incident at Woking railway station brought train lines to a temporary standstill at the start of commuters’ evening rush-hour.

No official railway source has confirmed details at present, but word was circulating among stranded passengers that a person had been injured, but not fatally, and was receiving treatment on the scene.

Two trains were kept in the station while others were either unable to get through while the situation was being assessed or were not stopping at Woking.