By: Editorial Team

Published October 19, 2018, in Sport

DESPITE conceding a late goal away to Eastbourne last week, Woking Men’s 1s remained upbeat when they played host to neighbours Guildford Men’s 1s on Saturday.

On an unseasonably hot autumn afternoon, Guildford set out their stall early with a high-intensity press and almost opened the scoring within the first minute when right half Andrew Barton was dispossessed, only for keeper Max Deeley come to the rescue.

It wasn’t long, however, before Woking found themselves chasing the game when poor marking at the back post enabled the visitors to take the lead. And with their noses in front, Guildford took full advantage from a quickly dispatched free-kick to make it 2-0.

Things seemed to brighten up a little towards the end of the first half when two Guildford players were sent to the sin bin, which provided some much-needed hope for the ‘boys in blue’.

Unfortunately, Woking’s attacking intent was undone when Guildford broke away to make it 3-0, leaving the hosts to wonder what had hit them after it seemed that they had more of a hold on the game.

Captain Tom McLean scored with a re-taken penalty stroke, but Guildford continued to press forward and were awarded a penalty stroke of their own after a drag-flick, saved by Deeley, ricocheted onto Barton’s chest on the line. Clinically, the visitors duly slotted home goal number four, before completing the 5-1 rout with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Kochar’s side now have plenty to reflect on ahead of their trip to the oldest hockey club in the world this Saturday, Blackheath & Elthamians (2pm pushback).

For the full report, see the 18 October edition of the News & Mail