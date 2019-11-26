By: Editorial Team

ABOVE ground, under ground or through water was the challenge for 37 Explorer Scouts from Woking and their leaders during the half-term holiday.

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE – The Explorer Scout group readies to take on a variety of activities and challenges

The Scouts, aged 14 to 18, traveled up to Derbyshire’s Dark Peak and began their weekend with caving.

CREST OF A WAVE: Two Scouts get their fist taste of sailing on Gorton Lower Reservoir

They were taken through a number of introductory and then more challenging caves at Bagshaw Caverns, near Bradwell, where they made their way through features such as the Elephant’s Throat and the Grotto of Paradise.

The other main activities during their stay included a seven-hour navigation exercise around Cats Tor and Shining Tor, and sailing on Gorton Lower Reservoir.

