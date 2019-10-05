By: Editorial Team

Published October 5, 2019, in Headlines

THE Rotary Club of Woking is looking for people to come along a make a splash at its Swimathon on Sunday 13 October at the Pool in the Park.

The fun event, to raise money for local charities, will be started by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, and run from 9am to 6pm.

POOLING RESOURCES – The Rotary Club Swimathon has become a popular annual event and raised more than £125,000 for local charities

The event is open to teams of up to six swimmers, who will swim for a total of 55 minutes between them in their own lane, with each member getting sponsorship for the team.

Team members take it in turns to swim a length at a time, so, on average, each swimmer will complete between 10 and 20 lengths. There is no need for team members to swim the same number of lengths, and everyone who swims will be given a commemorative medal.

Sponsorship is based on the team’s total number of lengths swum, which can be up to 100 lengths or more.

The minimum age for swimmers is eight, although children under the age of 16 will need parental consent.

The Rotary Club stresses that all swimmers have to be safe in deep water, but because team members swim only one length at a time there is no requirement to be especially strong, just confident. Swimmers will be resting between lengths.

Since the first Rotary Swimathon in September 2007, more than £125,000 has been raised, with £10,000 going to good causes through last year’s renewal.

This year’s beneficiaries are the mayor’s charities – Your Sanctuary and Women’s Support Centre – Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, Transform Housing & Support, Horsell Village School (outdoor learner centre), Samber (Riding for the Disabled), Woking Street Angels and Woking Shop Mobility.

The principal sponsor of the Swimathon is once again Trident Honda.

For further information and entry forms, please visit www.rotarywoking.co.uk. For any other entry or sponsorship inquiries, please contact Terry Smith on 01483 762832 or at terry@wychstar.co.uk. To donate online, the Rotary Club of Woking Benevolent Fund is registered at www.virginmoneygiving.com, with a page for the Swimathon.