By: Editorial Team

Published August 26, 2019, in Other News

WOKING Rotary Club Annual Kids’ Day provided a fabulous morning of entertainment for children with special needs this month.

ON THE RIGHT TRACK – Members of the Spenceley, Lintott, Hall and Connelly families, plus some furry friends, enjoy the day

During their visit to Mizens Railway at Knaphill, the youngsters enjoyed more than 700 trips on the miniature steam and diesel locomotives, as well as bouncy castles, face-painting and balloon-modelling sessions.

IF THE CAP FITS – Danielle, 11, makes sure everything is running smoothly

The 269 children and 250 helpers and carers who attended the event also tucked into ice cream and a tasty barbecue during their visit.

This is the 11th year that Rotary has run this event, and Woking Rotary would like to thank all those at Mizens Railway, Woking Rotarian and the helpers who gave their time for nothing.

The event could not have happened without them.

See the 22 August edition for more pictures (pictures by Len Walker)