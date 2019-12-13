By: Editorial Team

Published December 13, 2019, in Headlines

WOKING has remained a Conservative constituency, returning Jonathan Lord as MP.

On a night of Tory gains across the country, Mr Lord was elected with 26,396 – a reduction of 3,607 compared to the results of 2017.

The Woking candidates at the count

“I’m thrilled and delighted to be re-elected as Woking’s member of parliament,” he said.

He felt national issues had been at the forefront of people’s voting in this election.

“Most people were thinking about national issues. I got into many debates on the doorstep and at the hustings on local issues, but this campaign was very much focused on the national scene.

“I’ve enjoyed it, I always enjoy campaigning and meeting people. I’m very grateful to my dedicated team for their effort and support.”

Results for the other candidates saw Will Forster improve the Liberal Democrat vote from 9,711 two years ago to 16,629.

Gerry Mitchell from Labour received 8,827 votes, Ella Walding of the Green Party 1,485, and Troy De Leon of UKIP received 600.

For more details, see the full report in the 19 December edition of the News & Mail

