By: Editorial Team

Published June 30, 2019, in Other News

THE heat was on for junior bakers who took part in the final of a primary schools’ version of The Great British Bake Off judged by a professional chef.

Pairs of pupils from the Woking area took part in the competition, representing Send Church of England Primary, Barnsbury Primary, Brookwood Primary, Goldsworth Primary, Horsell Junior, Marist Catholic Primary and West Byfleet Junior.

Johanna and Evie, from Year 5 at Barnsbury, and their rose-covered cake

The bake-off final took place on Thursday last week at Bishop David Brown School in Sheerwater, following heats at the individual schools to select the entrants.

The contest was organised by the Woking Schools Learning Partnership and the culinary delights were judged by Masterchef Professionals semi-finalist Ben Piette, owner and head chef of the London House restaurant in West Byfleet.

He was helped in his deliberations by some Year 9 Bishop David Brown pupils.

Huw and Lear from Send were Years 4 and 5 champions for a raspberry meringue which they had spent 2½ hours preparing.

Ben Piette with Years 5 and 6 champions Huw and Lear and their winning meringue

“I commend all the pupils for their efforts, and really good baking,” he said. “They are each winners in their own way, because it’s also about teamwork, baking in pairs in a different environment and knowing the importance of presentation.”

Adie Gould, from the Woking Schools Learning Partnership, added: “I’m sure that there have been parents and children doing trial runs and making a mess of lots of kitchens across the Woking area and I would like to thank all the schools, parents and children who have got involved.

“The enthusiasm that we’ve seen for this event shows what a great deal this has meant to so many children, and to have a former finalist of Masterchef Professionals and restauranteur, Ben Piette, as a judge is the icing on the cake.”

For the full story and picture special get the 27 June edition of the News & Mail