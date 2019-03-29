By: Editorial Team

Published March 29, 2019, in Other News

WOKING Police Station is to be closed down and its site in Station Approach sold.

The move follows the £20.5 million purchase by Surrey Police of an office complex in Leatherhead, which will replace Mount Browne in Guildford as the force headquarters.

Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner David Munro

Temporary Chief Constable Gavin Stephens said the eventual closure and sale of the Woking station would not affect local police provision, pointing out the officers based at the station are members of central Surrey-wide teams.

“Our changes in location will not alter how we respond to, work with, and consider ourselves a part of, Surrey’s many communities.”

David Munro, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, said: “This is really exciting news and heralds the start of a new chapter in the proud history of Surrey Police.

“Some of our current buildings, including the Mount Browne HQ site, are outdated, poor quality, in the wrong place and expensive to manage and maintain.”

