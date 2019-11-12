By: Editorial Team

Published November 12, 2019, in Other News

PHOTOGRAPHERS gathered at the Parkview Centre in Sheerwater recently to take part in an event with a difference.

The evening of audio and photographic storytelling, which has been hosted by the Woking Photographic Society for more than 10 years, showcased innovative content as participants harmonised music and/or commentary to a matching sequence of images to tell their story.

IN THE PICTURE – Clive Chater, left, of Alton Camera Club, receives the Keith Hunt Trophy from Roger Mendham on behalf of Tony Cole Photo by Woking Photographic Society

It can be a tricky art form to perfect, but it was demonstrated impressively by Alton Camera Club’s Tony Cole, who won the Keith Hunt Trophy with his creation Concert Photography.

The judge, Roger Mendham, Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society, described the entry – which involved photographs of rock musicians performing at concerts – as “outstanding”.

Competitors from five camera clubs took part, producing 15 entries. Second place went to Battle of Britain (Niall Ferguson, Windlesham & Camberley Camera Club), and third to Commemorating the Fallen (Jean Hoyle, Windlesham & Camberley Camera Club).

The society welcomes everyone who has an interest in photography and meets at 8pm every Tuesday between September and June at the Parkview Centre in Sheerwater. For more details, please visit www.wokingps.uk; Facebook, WokingPS,; or Instagram, Wokingps.

