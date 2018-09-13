By: Editorial Team

Published September 13, 2018, in Other News

A WOKING mother of two has discovered at 42 a new talent for long jump, winning a gold medal in the British Masters Athletics Championships.

Kim Valente claimed her medal at the Alexander Athletics Stadium, Birmingham, recently, having competed for the first time in long jump in the Southern Athletics League for Aldershot, Farnham & District (AFD) in April this year when a teammate pulled out of the event at the last minute due to injury.

“It was just by chance that I was asked by our team manager to fill the spot,” says Kim. “I was a bit unsure, because I never did long jump before. But I did it, not expecting great results. To my surprise, I came second that day and earned our team seven points.”

She said she wants to encourage other women of her age and older to continue to pursue their passion for their sport. Currently the UK has the largest veterans’ team with 250 set to compete in two weeks at the World Championship in Malaga, all self-funded, including their newest member, former Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers.

“I am a wife of 14 years and a mother of two children and I know it can be difficult for women to juggle many jobs at once,” says Kim. “Athletics has given me a boost and the confidence to know that I can pursue my goals and passion at my age and beyond.”

For the full story, see the 13 September edition of the News & Mail